War On US Soil Before Christmas? Israel Bombs Iran. North Korean Troops In Ukraine. China & Russia

Xi Jinping Asks Troops To Prepare For War As Battle Drills Intensify Around. TaiwanChina, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has stepped up its shows of force around the self-ruled island in recent years. Chinese President Xi Jinping called this week for troops to strengthen their preparedness for war, state media reported today, just days after Beijing staged large-scale military drills around Taiwan.





US, allies say they have evidence of North Korean troops deployed to Ukraine. The close relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin is no secret.





War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://youtu.be/jsMS0DPKhYc?si=qKBabVuZ_Ysuk7uA





Invasion Of America Coming. White House Attack In Prophecy. Washington DC, Missiles, Bombs In USA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXH3NX2FO6A&t=1s





Xi made his comments while visiting a brigade of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday, according to state-run broadcaster CCTV.





Xi said the military should "comprehensively strengthen training and preparation for war, (and) ensure troops have solid combat capabilities", state media CCTV reported.





Xi Jinping calls to prepare for war as China launches live-fire exercise in Taiwan Strait. In response to the drills conducted by China, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it was closely monitoring "military activities and intentions" China's military began a live-fire exercise near Taiwan on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), maintaining pressure on the self-ruled island after staging large-scale drills and President Xi Jinping called for troops to prepare for war.

The thousands of North Korean troops US intelligence says arrived in Russia for training this month have sparked concern they will be deployed to bolster Moscow’s battlefront in Ukraine.





They’ve also turned up alarm from the United States and its allies that growing coordination between anti-West countries is creating a much broader, urgent security threat – one where partnerships of convenience are evolving into more outright military ties.





Hundreds of Iranian drones have also been part of Moscow’s onslaught on Ukraine, and last month the US said Tehran had sent the warring country short-range ballistic missiles as well.





China, meanwhile, has been accused of powering Russia’s war machine with substantial amounts of “dual use” goods like microelectronics and machine tools, which can be used to make weapons. Last week, the US for the first time penalized two Chinese firms for supplying complete weapons systems. All three countries have denied they are providing such support.





As North Korea, Iran and China support Russia’s war, is a ‘new axis’ emerging?





The world's FOUR nuclear war flashpoints: How Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are pushing us to the brink of WW3 and Armageddon. As conflict rises to frightening levels across the globe, the threat of all-out nuclear war has become more prominent.





China's hostility towards Taiwan, Iran's nuclear ambitions, a raging North Korea, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine all come together to suggest the world may never have been closer to Armageddon than right now.





North Korea warns US to prepare for ‘Christmas gift,’ but no one’s sure what to expect. North Korea will send a “Christmas gift” to the United States, but what that present contains will depend on the outcome of ongoing talks between Washington and Pyongyang, a top official has warned.





Biden warns of "Christmas gift" to Putin as GOP shrugs off Zelensky visit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's disappointing visit to Capitol Hill confirmed his worst fears: The future of U.S. aid to Ukraine has become firmly affixed to one of the most intractable debates in American politics.





Chinese Hackers Are Said to Have Targeted Phones Used by Trump and Vance. The targeting of the Republican presidential ticket’s phones is part of what appears to be a wide-ranging effort to gather information about American leaders.





Israel begins retaliatory strikes against Iran following missile barrage targeting Israelis. US official says President Biden briefed on the strikes, closely following developments





