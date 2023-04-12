BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dynamite - A Fishbone
Sunshine Express Media
Sunshine Express Media
6 views • 04/12/2023

I bet it hurts a lot...

Music: 'Fishbone'

Musician: Joe Walsh

Album: Analog Man, 2012

Producer: Jeff Lynne, Joe Walsh, Tim Armstrong; Label: Fantasy

Lyrics:

My baby got a fishbone stuck

Down near where she swallers

Can't talk louder than a whisper

Usually she hollers


Fishbone (Fishbone)

Got a fishbone stuck (Fishbone)


Might have been some grouper

Might have been some trout

Might have been some Dover sole

But the damn thing won't come out

Fishbone (Fishbone)

Got a fishbone stuck


Went to see the doctor to find out what she got

Doctor said "It's a fishbone! I bet it hurts a lot."


She said, "Ain't there some procedure, doc?

I'm crawling up a wall

I can't eat, I can't sleep, I can't watch TV

I can't have no fun at all."


Fishbone

Got a fishbone stuck

Fishbone

Fishbone, bad luck


(Fishbone)


Might be some ol' rockfish

Might be some wahoo

Just might be some catfish

Yeah, catfish have bones too


Fishbone can get nasty

Fishbone ain't your friend

Fishbone just won't go away

No use to pretend


So if you're having seafood

Chew each bite real slow

You just might come across a fishbone

Just might, you never know


Fishbone (Fishbone)

Got a fishbone stuck (Fishbone)

Yeah, fishbone (Fishbone)

Got a fishbone, bad luck


Fishbone (Fishbone)

Got a fishbone stuck (Fishbone)

Yeah, fishbone (Fishbone)

Got a fishbone, bad luck


Yeah, fishbone



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

Keywords
humoreducationalhistoricalhappenings
