Dynamite - A Fishbone

I bet it hurts a lot...
Music: 'Fishbone'
Musician: Joe Walsh
Album: Analog Man, 2012
Producer: Jeff Lynne, Joe Walsh, Tim Armstrong; Label: Fantasy
Lyrics:
My baby got a fishbone stuck
Down near where she swallers
Can't talk louder than a whisper
Usually she hollers
Fishbone (Fishbone)
Got a fishbone stuck (Fishbone)
Might have been some grouper
Might have been some trout
Might have been some Dover sole
But the damn thing won't come out
Fishbone (Fishbone)
Got a fishbone stuck
Went to see the doctor to find out what she got
Doctor said "It's a fishbone! I bet it hurts a lot."
She said, "Ain't there some procedure, doc?
I'm crawling up a wall
I can't eat, I can't sleep, I can't watch TV
I can't have no fun at all."
Fishbone
Got a fishbone stuck
Fishbone
Fishbone, bad luck
(Fishbone)
Might be some ol' rockfish
Might be some wahoo
Just might be some catfish
Yeah, catfish have bones too
Fishbone can get nasty
Fishbone ain't your friend
Fishbone just won't go away
No use to pretend
So if you're having seafood
Chew each bite real slow
You just might come across a fishbone
Just might, you never know
Fishbone (Fishbone)
Got a fishbone stuck (Fishbone)
Yeah, fishbone (Fishbone)
Got a fishbone, bad luck
Fishbone (Fishbone)
Got a fishbone stuck (Fishbone)
Yeah, fishbone (Fishbone)
Got a fishbone, bad luck
Yeah, fishbone
