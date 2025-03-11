BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Syria: Russian Khmeimim Airbase, arrival of an HTS-backed official & the Red Crescent - refugees housed at the base, saved from genocide, chanted “Russia!”
6 months ago

Exclusive Footage from Khmeimim Airbase, Syria - From Archangel Spetsnaz, @rusich_army

Today, the governor of Jableh, accompanied by members of the humanitarian organization Red Crescent, arrived at the Russian military facility. The purpose of the visit was unexpected—to inspect the assistance provided to refugees by the Russian contingent.

Upon his arrival, refugees housed at the base—saved from genocide—chanted: “Russia!”

The hypocrisy of the new authorities is hardly surprising. The same governor who once oversaw the destruction of Alawites, Shiites, and Christians by militants is now inspecting whether the military base is aiding displaced civilians.


Even more ironic, he was accompanied by those who were supposed to document the genocide of indigenous communities and provide them with support. Yet now, as the wave of violence has subsided, they suddenly remember to check if Russia is caring for the refugees.

The reaction of those sheltering at the base says it all about the arrival of an HTS-backed official and the Red Crescent.

