🔥 Russian drones hit the enemy in any shelter

00:00 The Vostok Group's FPV drones burned an AFU T-80 tank at a firing position near Ivanovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

00:12 Attack drone operators of the Yug Group of Forces destroyed one M101 howitzer and one U.S.-made armoured vehicle.

00:39 Novorossiysk paratroopers eliminated an enemy infantry group in Orekhov direction in Zaporozhye region.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry