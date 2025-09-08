© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Russian drones hit the enemy in any shelter
00:00 The Vostok Group's FPV drones burned an AFU T-80 tank at a firing position near Ivanovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).
00:12 Attack drone operators of the Yug Group of Forces destroyed one M101 howitzer and one U.S.-made armoured vehicle.
00:39 Novorossiysk paratroopers eliminated an enemy infantry group in Orekhov direction in Zaporozhye region.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry