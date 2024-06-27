The USA is the 2nd Beast...

People say the USA isn`t mentioned in the Bible, but it is, as the 2nd Beast mentioned in Revelation 13. When Edward Snowden revealed that the NSA was secretly spying on American citizens, and everybody else in the world, people began to realize that the government of the USA is a dangerous beast. The USA controls all of the so called `west`, it set up the 5 eyes, these countries are the US, Canda, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. They share several similarities such as being former British colonies, Anglophone nations as well as having overlapping geopolitical interests with all things having been considered and taken into account. The USA also runs the EU and UN. From Political Parties around the world, Courthouses, Educational Institutions, Natural Resources, Foreign policies, Food, National Economies, The Media, and Even all Terrorist organisations. They are the ones who decide where and when the next terrorist attack will happen,they decide when the Markets will fall, they decide when a new government takes over in any nation, they decide what happens at the UN, they decide practically everything. They are perfectly described in Rev 13 and Daniel 11. The government running the USA are deceiving the people of america and the world. The leaders of the entity known as the USA use flattery, bribery, and blackmail. The people of the USA are being milked for their blood and money, by their Evil Rulers. Since its inception, the USA has brought only disaster, deception, death and depression all over the world. It`s the USA that`s pushing AI , it`s Darpa who pushed the jab, and it`s the USA that`s providing the technology for the Digital world being built in every country on Earth. The United States is the world’s overwhelming military power, it has over 1000 bases worldwide. It spends around $730 billion on its military, which is more than China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Brazil combined. It has over 190,000 soldiers deployed in approximately 140 foreign countries—around 70 percent of the world’s total. Now, can you see that it fulfills scripture! Rev 13 and Daniel 11. We are about to enter the last days of Earth`s History, and the USA will lead us to destruction. The USA lies and cheats and has managed to fool most of the world with the `American Dream` but in reality it`s an `American Nightmare`.