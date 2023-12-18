Globalists Are Trying to Manufacture Momentum 'Buzz' for NeoCon Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley is moving up in the polls. This is mostly due to NeverTrumpers fearing that Ron DeSantis and the other candidates can't beat Donald Trump for the nomination so Haley is their best shot. But is she?

More importantly, will it matter?

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show I explained why she's not even the best non-Trump choice and cannot win in a general election. I then explained why BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, and other globalist financiers are hooked on her.



