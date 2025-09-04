BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Continuity of Agenda: US Targets Indonesia - Seeks to Punish Jakarta for Joining BRICS
80 views • 1 week ago

Violent protests unfolding in the Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia represent a carbon-copy of similar US-sponsored protests targeted the region in recent years, from Hong Kong to Thailand and Myanmar.

Media organizations vocally promoting the protests are directly funded by the US government through the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and mainstream Western media including both US and British state media.

Indonesia is being targeted by US destabilization for refusing to transform itself into a battering ram against China, and instead becoming the first ASEAN nation to join BRICS along side China and other members.

References:

CNN - Indonesia’s deadly protests paused but deep resentment remains. Here’s what to know (Sept. 1, 2025):

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/09/01/asia/indonesia-protests-explainer-intl-hnk

The Ford Foundation - Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation Grant (for 2023-2028: https://web.archive.org/web/20240415182315/https://www.fordfoundation.org/work/our-grants/awarded-grants/grants-database/indonesian-legal-aid-foundation-145912/

HURISGHTS OSAKA - Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation:Struggling for Democracy and its Own Sustainability (2004):

https://www.hurights.or.jp/archives/focus/section2/2004/12/indonesian-legal-aid-foundationstruggling-for-democracy-and-its-own-sustainability.html#:~:text=On%20the%20other%20hand%2C%20support,public)%20to%20implement%20several%20programs.

Mongabay - ‘Without us, no scrutiny’: Indonesia’s independent media count cost of US funding cuts (Mar. 2025):

https://news.mongabay.com/2025/03/without-us-there-is-no-scrutiny-indonesias-independent-media-count-cost-of-us-funding-cuts/

Remotivi - X:

https://x.com/remotivi?lang=en

Project Multatuli - X:

https://x.com/projectm_org/status/1962493653227827662

BBC - How a cartoon skull became a symbol of defiance in Indonesia (Aug. 7, 2025):

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3ezvj4d111o

AFSC - Indonesia: Strengthening Diversity Through Narrative Change:

https://afsc.org/programs/indonesia-strengthening-diversity-through-narrative-change#:~:text=In%20Indonesia%2C%20AFSC%20collaborates%20with,%2C%20ability%2C%20and%20sexual%20orientation.

AFSC - Annual Reports:

https://afsc.org/reports-financials

The New Atlas - Twitter Supports US State Department’s “Milk Tea Alliance” with Emojis (2021):

https://youtu.be/zboWj_V8q7g?si=HvckzjaYjhxBuLle


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

----------

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
usaindonesiabricsned
