Dr. Leonard Coldwell reveals shocking, heavily censored truths about CANCER, healing and the medical mafia complex

- Cancer treatment and prevention with a focus on instinct-based medicine. (0:24)

- Cancer, genetics, and personal choice in healthcare. (7:56)

- Germ theory vs terrain theory of disease, with emphasis on self-healing and positive thinking. (11:51)

- Food testing, detoxification, and personal development. (18:53)

- Deception in the medical industry and pharmaceuticals. (26:54)

- Alternative medicine and energy healing. (30:14)

- Fear, spiritual war, and personal growth. (36:14)

- Personal growth, empowerment, and avoiding energy vampires. (43:07)

- Friendship, teamwork, and cancer treatment. (47:58)

- Holistic approach to health and wellness. (52:30)

- Self-improvement and overcoming challenges with Dr. Leonard Caldwell. (56:51)

- Toothpaste and its impact on lives, including a seizure by the FDA. (1:00:59)

- Cancer industry, fear, and self-awareness. (1:05:42)

- Living life fulfilled by appreciating what you have, living locally, and violating the 10th commandment. (1:11:21)

- Decentralized directory, AI-powered notebooks, and martial arts. (1:19:19)

- Hunting and wildlife control, with a focus on raccoons and bobcats. (1:28:03)

- Censorship, backup power systems, and satellite communication devices. (1:34:22)





