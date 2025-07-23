You either eat, maybe get a bag of flour, or you get shot - this is deliberate policy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You either eat, maybe get a bag of flour, or you get shot — Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam policy lead
'Parents boil leaves for their children, aid workers burn clothes to cook the last scrap of lentils for kids'
'This isn’t a humanitarian failure, this is deliberate policy'
Adding; The evil bastards just claimed West Bank:
⚡️ Israel's Knesset votes in favor of 'applying Israeli sovereignty over West Bank'
Vote: 71 for, 13 against