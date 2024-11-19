❗️Keir Starmer is not afraid of nuclear war. It seems that these "Western elites" all think that nuclear war is better than a Russian victory. British viewers should appreciate this, I think.

Adding: BREAKING! The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a strike with six ATACMS missiles on a facility in the Bryansk (Russia) region overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that during an anti-missile engagement, S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems intercepted five ATACMS missiles, with one missile damaged.



Fragments of the damaged missile, launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, fell within the technical area of a military facility in the Bryansk region, causing a fire. There were no casualties or structural damage.

Adding:

❗️The US sees no need to change the readiness of its nuclear forces in response to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine - Bloomberg, citing the White House.

Adding:

First official reaction from Moscow to the ATACMS missile strike on Bryansk region. Lavrov commented on the situation at a press conference during the G20 summit:

➡️The ATACMS missile strikes on Bryansk region are a signal that the West wants escalation;

➡️Russia will perceive the launches of long-range guided missiles by U.S. military experts as a qualitatively new phase of the war from the West;

➡️The ATACMS missile strikes on Bryansk region would have been impossible without American involvement;

➡️Russia is firmly committed to the position of preventing nuclear war;

➡️There has been no official confirmation from the U.S. on the decision regarding strikes deep into Russian territory, information is coming from the media;

➡️Moscow will respond accordingly to the U.S. decision on strikes deep into Russian territory;

➡️Lavrov called Scholz’s position responsible for refusing to supply Taurus missiles to Kiev and carrying out strikes on Russia.