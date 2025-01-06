Homestead Depicts Relational Dynamics and Need For Community During a Crisis - Jason Ross





Would you be able to keep your family alive if there was a long-term sudden power outage and grocery store shelves were bare with no update on when the next food delivery would arrive? Do you have the skills it would take to survive? These are the key questions viewers will be asking themselves after watching Homestead, a new film and TV series written by Jason Ross. The movie centers on the aftermath of American society following the detonation of a nuclear bomb in Los Angeles, examining the dark side of human nature and the bloodshed it could cause in a survival scenario. Jason discusses the questions that inspired the show and how community-based homesteading today is not only better for Americans in preparation of a potential catastrophe, but the best way to raise your children.









TAKEAWAYS





The film and TV series in the Homestead world are an allegory for family living done more holistically





The power grid in America is extremely vulnerable to attack and every citizen should be prepared for any potential disaster





Community is the ultimate survival strategy, and Homestead demonstrates how people with different abilities can work together





Encourage your neighbors to join forces and come up with a plan to live more independently and off the grid









