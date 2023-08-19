Survival Video don't go dark! Many of YAH'S children rebelling falling in traps like dark teachings not led by the SPIRIT. Increasing spiritual attacks/pain. Listening to too many false voices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the Lost Books Of The Bible that are valid and safe please go to this link
https://amightywind.com/en/library.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
See YAH'S Own Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Wall of Shame of hell's forces below
https://www.amightywind.com/en/wallofshame.html