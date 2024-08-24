Militarized Healthcare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The D.O.D. (Department of Defense) along with multiple agencies, corporations, and pharmaceutical organizations were all responsible for the toxic bioweapon injections rolled out on humanity... which each nation agreed as of the W.H.O. (World Health Organization) and their lock step agreements with the W.H.O. to distribute the shots within their nation. No doubt certain government officials were paid off to do so... which was the reason so many people died and were injured worldwide in the last 3 years.