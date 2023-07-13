The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Recognizing The Presence Of God

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

How do you know God is there Warriors Of Light? That's a tough question, but one each believer must answer for themselves. Forget about winning a debate about such and important spiritual issue. Inviting (for lack of a better word) the presence of God into our lives is essential to living the life abundant the Jesus promised.

When then pregnant Mary visited her also pregnant cousin Elizabeth. Elizabeth's baby leaped in her womb as if the unborn child knew he was in the presence of the almighty. We must practice the presence of God daily to the point where our souls seemingly jump for joy knowing that we are covered by the loving arms and presence of the Father through the love of Jesus. Let's Rock!

Video credits:

Luke 1 | Mary and Elisabeth Rejoice Together | The Bible

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

https://www.youtube.com/@churchofjesuschrist/featured

Impellitteri - Dance

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3oGGIlM

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3DbKCJX

HardRocker

https://www.youtube.com/@redhyper1

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net