Biden landed in Poland & then… someone fell out of Air Force One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden landed in Poland at Warsaw Chopin Airport on Monday night and then… someone fell out of Air Force One
Late Monday night, Biden and several delegates landed in Warsaw, Poland. As Biden and other staffers exited the plane, Polish news networks had their cameras pointed at Air Force One.
What was supposed to be a normal exit from Air Force One turned eventful quickly when a person traveling with Biden fell down the steps of the plane.
Watching the Biden Administration is kinda like watching a slap stick comedy - how to depart Air Force One the Biden way...
https://twitter.com/i/status/1628020504723439624