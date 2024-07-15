Trump's Shooter calmly Settles on Roof as people were Alerting Authorities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizens watch as Trump's shooter calmly settles down on the roof of a building with the full connivance of the police and the Secret Service. Several citizens reported what was happening on video before the shooting, but the police ignored these warnings. The video proves this - the shooter could be freely observed, but those who should have prevented this for some reason were inactive.