MONDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Senator John Thune Sabotages Trump — FULL SHOW 8/4/25
22 views • 4 weeks ago
MONDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Senator John Thune Sabotages Trump, Blocks Recess Appointments With Sneaky Maneuver! PLUS, Russia Warns Trump To Dial Back Nuclear Threats As World Turns Completely Against Israel! Finally, UK Comedian Count Dankula Joins To Discuss Censorship, Antisemitism, & The Pedophile Elites Who Run The World! — FULL SHOW 8/4/25
