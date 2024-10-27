Doctors in al-Khalil Hospital stage a sit-in for Gaza. Hebron, Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dozens of Palestinian doctors stood in the courtyard of Hebron Hospital to announce their condemnation of the Zionist occupation's killing of medical staff and attacks on hospitals in the Gaza Strip, and called on the world to stop Zionist terrorism against the Gaza Strip. Sari Jaradat interviews Dr. Tariq Al-Barbarawi, Director of Hebron Hospital.
Filmed: 23/10/2024
