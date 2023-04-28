Bureau Czar: Non Player Characters (NPC’s) are essential for our WEF Great Reset

P-SPANtv Description:







The first week of the Bureau Czar’s press briefings will conclude after today’s continued disclosure of the transparency in government, revealing the bureau’s great infiltration of big tech to have deleted every post on Fauciabook relating to dandelions as a food source. The bureau chief has felt highly disappointed in the lack of public interest or input, and in disbelief, most have not taken up the case to attempt to try “Dandelions are not a food source.”





On day 5, the chief continues to address World Trade Center Building 7, giving the public absolutely solid evidence to verify for themselves, that his agents in the bureau are indeed proving themselves effective in the corridors and interwebs of big tech, as they scour nutrition groups, gardening forums, and delete all references to dandelion consumption by whatever means of form.









Day 5 FBI Outro





The Bureau chief laments the low interest in his press briefings for the week, but does make some commentary on the NPC’s, “Non Player Characters” that are ever and always vital for a regime to stay in power which seeks to enforce censorship. The NPC’s will ever parrot the scripts they are fed through propaganda, as they just regurgitate what the communist corporate media, academia, the state and it’s actors, dish out. They are perfect automatons, and it is important that they remain asleep, and most do remain asleep very much willingly and by choice, which gives the state great power.