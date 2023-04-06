BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Financial System Is Done, Nothing Left: Fed Will Now Fast-Track CBDCs Warns Lynette Zang
What is happening
117 views • 04/06/2023
 Apr 5, 2023 #federalreserve #dollar #gold
"2008 is when the system actually died and was put on QE life support until [the Fed] could get into place the next system that could take place of the current system," argues Lynette Zang, chief market analyst for ITM Trading. "We seem to be paralleling what's happened in 2008 in regards to bank consolidation. We're at that same juncture right now where everything has changed," she tells Daniela Cambone. "There is nothing left in the system. There is officially no purchasing power left in the currencies. It's all just on public confidence. Central banks don't have confidence in each other," she continues. "We need to go into a new system because this system is done," Zang exclaims. "Whether you're looking at deflation or inflation, it's the same coin, just the opposite side," she argues. "The Fed will propose CBDCs as a way to get rid of inflation, but it will present the problem of deflation and it will not control how low they can push interest rates," Zang predicts. "This is about the banks and the financial system. We vote with our wallets... if you buy stocks, that's your vote. If you buy gold and silver that's your vote. If you buy cryptos, that's your vote," she continues. "[The Fed] can't pull off a CBDC if enough of us vote a certain way. A rising gold price is an indication of a failing currency and once you really understand that a currency is failing, you make different choices," Zang concludes. ⭐️ Join Daniela Cambone's exclusive community ➡️ https://danielacambone.com ➡️ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StansberryRe... ➡️ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stansberry ➡️ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stansberry_... ➡️ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stan... #federalreserve #dollar #gold Chapter stamps: 00:00 Lynette’s thoughts on the banking crisis

4:21 We’re witnessing a new world order

5:29 Credit Suisse chairman’s comment

6:11 The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's failures and what they mean for your money

12:10 The Silicon Valley Bank blame game

14:02 Central bank digital currencies

18:08 De-dollarization situation

19:39 Is it OK to embrace gold now?

21:48 Central banks are purchasing gold

24:26 Lynette’s thoughts on bitcoin

26:51 Final thoughts

Keywords
fedgoldsilverdollarbanksfederalreserveitm tradingconsolidationlynette zangstansberry researchdaniela cambonenothing leftfinancial system is donefast-track cbdcs
