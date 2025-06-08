BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukrainians ambushed Russian fighters on motorcycles in the Kursk border area using a drone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 3 months ago

Ukrainians ambushed Russian  fighters on motorcycles in the Kursk border area using a drone.

Thanks to the electronic warfare, the signal was jammed and the Ukrainian operator lost contact, the drone itself fell not far from Russian fighter. Luckily, he was only slightly wounded.

Adding: 

At night the enemy drones again tried to break through to Moscow

From 23:00 Moscow time on June 7 to 7:30 Moscow time on June 8, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 61 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs, the Defense Ministry reports.

Enemy drones were shot down over the territories of the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk regions, the Moscow region and over Crimea.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy