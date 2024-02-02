BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did we see a False Flag / MK Ultra to eliminate Militias?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
1
168 views • 02/02/2024

Source:  https://rumble.com/v4ajt4z-mentally-ill-man-allegedly-beheaded-his-father-and-calls-for-revolution.html

 

Why Government Satanist need to Get Rid of the Militia

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) introduced the “Preventing Private Paramilitary Activity Act” legislation following the three-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Under the guise of preventing another event like the Capitol Hill protest on Jan. 6, the proposed legislation introduced by Democrat lawmakers would prevent private militias and paramilitary groups from “publicly patrolling, drilling, or engaging in harmful or deadly paramilitary techniques,” “interfering with the exercise of someone else’s constitutional rights,” “interfering with or interrupting government proceedings,” “falsely assuming the functions of law enforcement and asserting authority over others,” and “training to engage in such behavior.”   The goal is to destroy the militia so the foreign troops and cops can allow for lawlessness.  Think of BLM and Antifa to run wild with zero protection from the militia.     

Did we see a False Flag / MK Altra story of Disturbed man Call for Militias to Strike?

Mohn says his father was a federal employee for 20 years and refers to him as a traitor, calling for the death of all federal officials and attacking President Joe Biden's administration, the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ community and antifa activists. YouTube removed the video, which is more than 14 minutes long, hours after it was posted.  Source:  NBC

Lucifer is on the Move

Amazon launches a new carton that calls lucifer the good guy and a victim and Satanist protected with hate crime.   But, Christians are being persecuted everywhere without any justice.   This all plays into the Luciferian one world government and the destruction of the USA government. 

second amendmentobamaconspiracy theoriesantifaoath keepersgun violencehate groupsproud boysdomestic terrorismmaineed markeycivil libertiescapitol riotjamie raskinparamilitary groupsjustin mohnpreventing private paramilitary activity actshredding the constitutionmilitia ban
