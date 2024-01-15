Iceland Volcano Erupts, Germany's Truckers Join Farmer Protest & a Coup in Poland! 1/14/24

This Week's World News Report- A new volcanic eruption began in the early morning just north of Grindavík, Iceland sending magma flowing. The eruption marks the fifth on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021. German farmers took their tractors to the streets this week and they were joined by truckers who see the government waging a war on farming. American Journalist Gonzola Lira has died in a Ukrainian prison, abandoned by US officials. What is going on in Poland? An internal power struggle has erupted and we will break down the latest. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories!

Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/iceland-volcano-erupts/

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhHx21hbIF1L/ Founders Bible Commercial

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JAd8q0aNd5r8/ ITM Trading Commercial