Why Most People Channel Demonic Entities | EP. 8

Channeled information is extremely popular within the spiritual community. There are numerous channelers, psychics and mediums who share teachings from supposedly highly evolved and loving non-physical beings to help humanity evolve spiritually. But are these beings really who they say they are? Is the information they share even accurate?

You may be surprised to learn that a lot of channeled information comes from demonic entities and is deliberately meant to deceive, confuse and mislead people. In this episode, I discuss why most people fall victim to demonic entities, the reason why all channeled information needs to be questioned nowadays and how you can protect yourself from deception.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

03:48 Being Deceived by Demonic Entities

05:37 The Story of Aleister Crowley

10:22 Similarities to New Age Channelers + Teachers

11:32 Connection to Negative Aliens

13:31 Why People Channel Demonic Entities

18:57 Targeted Individuals

21:17 Voice-to-Skull (V2K) Technology + Auditory Hallucinations

25:07 Dream Hacking Technology

25:51 Haptic Technology + Tactile Hallucinations

27:31 Naturally Psychic or Synthetic Telepathy?

30:30 A Fake Archangel Michael

33:01 Even the Devil Speaks Some Truth

34:54 Issues with Using Discernment + Intuition

36:46 How to Tell Truths from Lies

39:20 Channeling Your Higher Self

41:59 Soul Embodied: Becoming Your Spiritual Avatar

43:47 Outro

𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗘𝗦

1) V2K in China (NTD News): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fZ7S...

2) Former CIA DARPA Scientist on Voice-of-God Technology https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKh...

3) Microwave Auditory Effect: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/3634...

4) Nokia Haptics Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US20...

5) Ads Being Implanted into Dreams: https://www.popularmechanics.com/techn...

6) US Military Brain Research: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_rep...

This podcast explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and energetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, natural science and more!

VickiLynn is a shamanic healer and psychospiritual mentor whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light.

