UPenn Loses Massive Donation Over President’s Remarks During Congressional Hearing

A donor to the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) is withdrawing a donation of roughly $100 million in response to its president’s congressional testimony Tuesday, according to Axios.

Several elite university presidents spoke before Congress Tuesday, including UPenn President Liz Magill, Harvard University President Claudine Gay and Massachusetts Insitute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth, and they refused to answer whether calling for genocide against Jews on campus was a violation of their codes of conduct. Ross Stevens, founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, decided to pull his donation Thursday, alleging that the school violated the terms of the donation by violating anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies, according to Axios.

“Its permissive approach to hate speech calling for violence against Jews and laissez faire attitude toward harassment and discrimination against Jewish students would violate any policies of rules that prohibit harassment and discrimination based on religion, including those of Stone Ridge,” Stevens wrote in a letter to the university.

Read More: https://discern.tv/upenn-loses-massive-donation-over-presidents-remarks-during-congressional-hearing/