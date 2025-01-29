BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Longevity Master Class 2025
Dr. Cage Says
Dr. Cage Says
Modern science tells us that the average human lifespan should be 120-150 years, in good health! History tells us that there are people who actually have lived that long! The Ancient Immortals Program for Human Potential & Longevity ™ explores the common factors found in the healthiest and longest-lived populations in history. We then combine that practical knowledge and experience with the most up to date findings of modern science on optimal lifespans and how to achieve them. Combining the best of Ancient Wisdom and the latest advances of Modern Science to create an entirely new Longevity Paradigm.


https://www.drcagesays.org/longevity


healthlongevityanti-aging
