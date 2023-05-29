Tis The Season To Be On Meat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 24:45
King James Version Bible
Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his lord hath made ruler over his household, to give them meat in due season?
1 Peter 5:8
King James Version Bible
8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:
Hebrews 5:13-14
King James Version Bible
13 For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe.
14 But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.
Revelation 18:4 KJV Bible
“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.”