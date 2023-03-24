BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Interview with Matt Shea on Patriot Radio - 2A For Today!
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
2 views • 03/24/2023

This week on 2A For Today, we are sharing a recent interview that I had with Matt Shea, host of Patriot Radio in Washington State. What a great chat! Make sure to add Patriot Radio to your daily freedom diet! We talked gun rights, we talked a recent mass shooting, we talked some solutions to protecting yourself from the constant encroachment of our would-be globalist overlords.


Welcome to 2A For Today!

Keywords
matt sheapatriot radiothe new americanzoe warren2a for today
