Interview with Matt Shea on Patriot Radio - 2A For Today!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week on 2A For Today, we are sharing a recent interview that I had with Matt Shea, host of Patriot Radio in Washington State. What a great chat! Make sure to add Patriot Radio to your daily freedom diet! We talked gun rights, we talked a recent mass shooting, we talked some solutions to protecting yourself from the constant encroachment of our would-be globalist overlords.
Welcome to 2A For Today!