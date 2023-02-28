Woody Harrelson Smeared by Bought + Dishonest Media After Satirizing Covid on SNL

Pfizer bought media smears Woody Harrelson after his SNL monologue satirizing the Covid response of locking us into our houses until we took the drug cartels "vaccine." From Don Lemon and Ivermectin, to those attacking Woody today, they are the spell of big Pharma's paycheck.#pfizer #woodyharrelson #covid #donlemon





