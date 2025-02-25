Riccardo Bosi - Moral Wounds and the Cost of Immorality | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 42

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moral Wounds and the Cost of Immorality | Powerful Insights and Message
- Words of Wisdom - Serve the people
- Mainstream media now slowly is revealing truth – paradigm shift
- Trumps first 30 days and its enormous progress – truths revealed
- We’ve won the war before the fights has begun. Continue to stand up!
- World view of many will be significantly shaken with what is coming – Faith in Christ
- Addressing Post Traumatic Stress – Betrayal after trust - Overcoming moral wounds
- Delving into the order of our universe and the battle between good and evil
- Addressing physical mental and spiritual anguish and challenges – tutorial on maintaining balance through truth
- This generation cannot identify right from wrong
- Rulers of Australia including masonic filth is beginning to panic
- Electoral fraud run rampant - Australia will boycott the ballot – Barbeque instead
- Secret sociates run and control Australia – AustraliaOne part gains momentum
- Committee of 300 – know your enemy
- We must raise the morality of humankind – this will begin to happen over the years
