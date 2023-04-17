KHARTOUM - Sudan's main Paramilitary group said it had Seized the Presidential Palace, the Army Chief's Residence and Khartoum International Airport.

Best Comment Posted: This definitely has to do with the base Russia was granted by Sudan’s president in February. The US is obviously funding this coup, they even said that Sudan would pay if they agreed to construct a Russian base there.

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan's main paramilitary group said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt, but the military said it was fighting back.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which accused the army of attacking them first, also said they had taken over the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

The situation on the ground was unclear. The army said it was fighting the RSF at sites the paramilitaries said they had taken. The army also said it had taken some RSF bases and denied that the RSF had taken Merowe airport.

A major confrontation between the RSF and the army could plunge Sudan into widespread conflict as it struggles with economic breakdown and tribal violence, and could also derail efforts to move towards elections.