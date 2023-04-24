© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video was released in 2013, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of World War 1.
Could this cause a repeat reaction that followed the Orson Welles live radio show of 1938?
Hopefully not.
Radio show References:
This video was sourced from:
'Error' (on Youtube)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
The Great Martian War 1913-1917 - Full Documentary
Genre - Alternate history, Science fiction
Based on - The War of the Worlds by H. G. Welles
Written by - Steve Maher, Stephen Sarossy
Directed by - Mike Slee
Starring - Jock McLeod, Joan Gregson, Ian Downie, Thomas Gough
Narrated by - Mark Strong
Country of origin - Canada, United Kingdom
Original language - English
Production:
Producers - Michael Kot, Steve Maher, Mike Slee
Cinematography - Christopher Romeike
Running time - 90 minutes
Release:
Original network - History (European TV channel)
Original release - 8 December 2013
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'Error' or the original producers of this video and this channel.
pc 15:45