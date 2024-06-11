The Rock Almighty. Greater We Are In Fellowship

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





The Bible makes it very clear that in the spiritual battles, triumphs, and even setbacks; he wants us to strive together as one body in Christ.





Fellowship in the Spirit

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Are you experiencing deep connection with other believers and participating in God's work on earth?

1 John 1:1-4

Most churches have a fellowship hall—a space where members gather for all kinds of events other than worship services. Getting out of the pew and interacting with our brothers and sisters in Christ fosters a deep sense of community.

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl





Music video credit

Precious Death - Another Form Of Slavery

Put Precious Death on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3AzlJHg

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4cgXihY

ChristianClassicRawk

@ChristianClassicRawk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaLTPZ1i75A





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224