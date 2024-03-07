What Nikki Haley's 2024 Announcement Means for the Republican Party and Trump

Glenn Beck





March 6, 2024





After winning only one state on Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. But she stopped short of endorsing Donald Trump. Glenn and Stu discuss what this means for the Republican party as we move closer to Election Day: Can the Right unite around Trump? Glenn also reveals the biggest issue he had with Haley.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rwbIMbDbWI