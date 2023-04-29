💚A Leprechauns Story Tanis Helliwell

Get the books and see more here; http://karenswain.com/tanis-helliwell/

Today we discuss with Tanis Helliwell her latest Book; The Leprechaun’s Story. Tanis Helliwell has seen and heard elementals, angels, and master teachers in other dimensions since she was a child. She is the author of many books, an Inspirational speaker, presenting at many conferences around the world. Tanis was a faculty member of the Banff Centre for Leadership for over 20 years, has taught and trained in the corporate world, and been a consultant to business, universities, medical organisations and government. In 2000, she founded the International Institute for Transformation, which offers programs to assist individuals in becoming conscious creators, working with the spiritual laws that govern our world. Books include; * Good Morning Henry: an in-depth journey with the body intelligence. * High Beings of Hawaii: encounters with mystical ancestors. * Hybrids: so you think you are human. * Summer with the Leprechauns: a true story. * Pilgrimage with the Leprechauns: a true story of a mystical tour of Ireland. * Decoding Your Destiny: Keys to humanity’s spiritual transformation. * Manifest Your Soul’s Purpose. * Embraced by Love: Poems. Her books have been translated into 8 languages.

