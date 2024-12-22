Planned Parenthood Draco avatar feminist lesbian sisterhood witch matriarchal rulers sell baby parts

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). Planned Parenthood fallen angel incarnate avatar elites and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminists are selling millions of human specie fetuses & toddler children’s bodies for food & sex & satanic sacrifice & lab experiments & hybridization & organ harvesting, just like they did when they were here in Noah's days, because millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” fake Christians removed God’s protection, and destroyed family & society, and kicked us real Christians & Jesus out of their churches, and gave silent approval & permission & consent & human authority to bring back hundreds of millions of these fallen angels and nephilim dead disembodied demon spirit raphaim from the abyss where God had imprisoned them after Noah’s flood. The only ones who are restraining these devils & demons and defending these fake Christians, so that they can eat ice cream to grow fat like the Western feminist nations’ hippo-looking female church pastors, and hunt for mates in church to breed genetic descendant idols to demon-possess using their Christian community’s over 50% divorce rate & other married dysfunctional families, and dance & sing in their Christian worship music satanic services to offer up “Nadab & Abihu’s strange fire worship,” are us real Christian samurai warriors of Christ, and that is why we real Christians are receiving assassination attempts, and cooking alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and biochemical weapon hives welts attacks all day, and either heathen families slaughtered or their brains controlled to try to kill us just as Jesus said would happen if we pick up the cross and follow him, and receiving starvation & homelessness attempts, and witchcraft & psychic attacks, and poisonings, and CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins trying to shoot us in the head in our apartment lobbies, and tens of thousands of gang-stalkers shooting us with mobile phone EMP shock weapons. Even worse, they even have the audacity to bring greater judgment upon themselves by insulting God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer & God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators, so that they can sabotage God’s truths and destroy our real Christians’ ministries and cover-up Satan Lucifer and mislead millions of people to hell & false realities & false understandings & false complacencies & false political/social solutions. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will desperately try to kill you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine