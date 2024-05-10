© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Now the Soviet Flag raise by the 114th Brigade 1AK in the middle of Umanskoe on the outer line of Avdeevka. The settlement which was defended for a long time by Ukrainian formations and NATO mercenaries came under Russian attack, finally the front line coverage was expanded to 2000 meters by capturing Umanskoe.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/