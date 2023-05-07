BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clay Clark: Globalists Making Tremendous Progress on Great Reset
Geopolitics & Empire
189 views • 05/07/2023

Clay Clark discusses the globalist Great Reset advance, the multipolar alliance, the coming economic crash, and the introduction of the cashless CBDC system.


Websites

ThriveTime Show https://www.thrivetimeshow.com

ReAwaken America Tour https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour


About Clay Clark

Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emceed and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Clay Clark is a former member of the Forbes Business Coach Council, an Amazon best-selling author and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has hit #1 on the iTunes charts in the category of business 6 times. Throughout his career he’s founded several multi-million dollar businesses.


