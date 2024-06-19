Rybar Live: Situation in the Middle East, June 18

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«In the network there was information about the plans of the political leadership of the country to transfer the mechanism of delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip under the control of the Israel Defense Forces, in order to further prevent it from falling into the hands of Hamas»

Adding:

The Gaza floating dock project built by the US military for $320 million has failed and will end its operations next month — Israeli media

