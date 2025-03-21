BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If someone dies, do NOT call the CRA!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 6 months ago

if a loved one dies in canada, do not ever be in a hurry to call the CRA. all the Canada Revenue Agency will do is send assessments and bills and try to Target you when you are at a weak moment. they are scumbags and they are criminals and you don't have to give your money to criminals.

there's a very specific order of operations when somebody passes away and that is what we do before Canadians. if somebody has died contact me right away so that we can get 100% of your loved ones money and resources into your hands where they belong.

get a hold of me right now at KevinJJohnston.com

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy