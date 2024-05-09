The “Strongest” Argument Against The Papacy (Pope Vigilius) - Refuted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00 Non-Catholics Think Vigilius Refutes Catholicism
1:17 The Three Chapters
2:14 The Dilemma With Regard To Theodoret And Ibas
3:12 Emperor Justinian Insists On A Condemnation
3:20 Justinian’s First Condemnation Of The Chapters (544-545)
3:41 Patriarch Menas Of Constantinople Defers To The Pope
4:39 Papal Primacy Is Shown At The Outset Of The Controversy
4:48 Patriarch Anatolius Of Constantinople Said Chalcedon Was Reserved To Pope Leo
5:19 Then Menas And Others Submit To Justinian
5:25 Emperor Justinian Acknowledges Papal Primacy
5:36 Emperor Justinian’s Code Of Law Supports The Papacy
7:02 Pope Vigilius Arrives In Constantinople (547)
7:08 Vigilius Issues His Iudicatum (548)
7:19 He Added A Clause That Preserved Respect For Chalcedon
7:43 Two Important Points About Papal Supremacy
8:24 The Galatians 1:8 Principle
9:04 St. Maximus On The Papacy
10:30 Vigilius Withdrew His Iudicatum And Plans For A Council With Justinian
10:40 Justinian Violates The Agreement & Publishes His 551 Edict
10:49 Under Pressure, Menas & Others Subscribe To The 551 Edict
11:04 Vigilius Excommunicates Menas & Others
11:12 Justinian Responds By Imprisoning Vigilius
11:36 Vigilius Assaulted At The Altar
12:01 Emperor Justinian Temporarily Backs Down
12:19 Patriarch Menas & Others Ask The Pope For Forgiveness
12:28 Menas’ Profession Of Faith Submitting Documents To Vigilius
13:07 Eastern ‘Orthodox’ Refuted On The Patriarch Asking For Forgiveness
13:33 Menas Asks Forgiveness For Communing With People Vigilius Condemned
13:54 The Eastern Bishops Profess That They Accept The Papal Decrees
14:12 Council Opens Without Vigilius
14:17 Evidence For Papal Primacy In Session 1 - Eutychius’ Profession
15:49 Vigilius Issues His First Constitutum On May 14, 553
16:03 The Council Condemns Pope Vigilius
16:36 An Ecumenical Council Did Not Condemn Vigilius
16:56 Nicaea II Says Ecumenical Councils Require The Pope’s Cooperation
18:16 Eastern ‘Orthodox’ Apologists Refuted On Nicaea II On Ecumenical Councils
20:33 Why Would They Even Condemn Vigilius?
20:43 Justinian Removed Those Who Did Not Comply
21:51 Constantinople II Cited The Galatians 1:8 Principle
22:59 In Session 5 They Profess Communion With Vigilius Despite His Exercise Of Universal Authority
24:18 The Acts Of Constantinople II Were Edited To Remove The Condemnations Of Vigilius
26:33 ‘Orthodox’ Apologists Argue That Sess. 8 Dogmatizes Consensus-Based Ecclesiology
28:24 Refuting Their Argument Concerning Session 8
33:39 Objections To Papal Infallibility
34:21 What Eastern ‘Orthodox’ Claim About The First Constitutum
36:12 Refuting ‘Orthodox’ Claims Regarding The First Constitutum On The First Chapter (Theodore)
37:19 No Error In Vigilius’ Solemn Decree About Theodore In The First Constitutum
39:51 The First Constitutum On The Second Chapter (The Writings Of Theodoret)
40:11 Jay & Another ‘Orthodox’ Misrepresent Vigilius’ First Constitutum
41:36 Vigilius’ Decree In The First Constitutum Concerning The Second Chapter
42:35 Vigilius’ First Constitutum On The Third Chapter (The Letter To Mari)
44:34 The First Constitutum’s Solemn Decree On The Letter To Mari Contains No Error Against The Faith
46:08 God’s Providence In Protecting Vigilius’ Solemn Decree
46:55 Vigilius’ Second Constitutum
49:40 Refuting ‘Orthodox’ On Vigilius Supposedly Submitting To The Council
50:07 The Second Letter To Eutychius
50:32 Vigilius’ Second Letter To Eutychius, Exercising Authority, Included In The Acts
The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/papacy-pope-vigilius-eastern-orthodoxy/
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email