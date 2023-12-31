⚡️Statement by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation - 31 December (Belgorod)

Statement by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation - 31 December





⚡️Yesterday the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack with multiple rocket launchers against the city of Belgorod. Civilians, including children, were killed.





Responding to this terrorist act, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck decision-making centres and military facilities used by the Kiev criminal regime in the city of Kharkov.





Representatives of the Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) and Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who were directly involved in the planning and execution of the terrorist attack against Belgorod were neutralised in a precision missile strike on the former Kharkov Palace Hotel.





There were also up to 200 foreign mercenaries who were to have been involved in terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation on the border with Ukraine.





High-precision missile strikes on the building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kharkov region and the temporary deployment area of the Right Sector nationalist formation eliminated SBU personnel, foreign mercenaries and members of the Kraken unit who were directly involved in preparing sabotage operations on Russian territory.





In addition, near the village of Zalestsy, Khmelnitsky region, a branch of the National Space Facilities Control Centre, used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for reconnaissance, was hit with high-precision strikes. Fuel depots in Kharkov and Zaporozhye used to supply Ukrainian forces in Kharkov and Orekhov directions were annihilated.





Furthermore, missile strikes were launched against the temporary deployment areas of the 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries, with a total of up to 600 fighters, as well as against the sites of military hardware and artillery systems in Selidovo, Kurakhovo, and Korotchenko Mine in Donetsk People's Republic.





As a result, the enemy suffered heavy losses. Two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were eliminated. With their help, the Kiev regime planned to launch rocket attacks on Donetsk during the New Year holidays.





We would like to emphasise once again that the Russian Armed Forces are hitting only military facilities and the infrastructure that is directly connected to them.



