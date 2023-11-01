BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Return of the King | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 11/01/2023

Are you a watchman for the Return of the King? We are now in the season of God’s Feasts that illustrates the Lord’s Plans of Redemption for all mankind. We need to pay close attention and understand the temporary nature of this life, in contrast to the eternal life with God in the future, as we make preparation for the coming of the Lord. Each of these feasts finds its ultimate fulfillment in King Jesus. Listen intently, to insights about the significance of these feasts and the blowing of the trumpets and shofar. We are the last generation, the "fig tree generation", and we are seeing, without any doubt, the soon Return of the Lord, to take His Bride back with Him to His Heavenly home. To watch the entire broadcast https://youtu.be/tnXtu5Fmi-4?si=jLfdy...

Keywords
watchmanreturn of the lordwhole life ministriessandra kennedy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy