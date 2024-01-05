Horror You Did Not Know Existed

Rick's Alone Time From God - Dec 23, 2023: Sometimes, I have to show the horrors of the world and let people’s world shake before they will choose to seek me. This is what I am doing right now, my children. Many people will come to me after they understand true evil. There are many ways I can accomplish my purposes, but I want to shake my children who are not walking closely with me. #GodsShaking #FreeChoice #HorrosoftheWorld

