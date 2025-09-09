BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Antichrist Modeling: Trump at the Museum of the Bible
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
266 followers
42 views • 1 week ago

Should Trump be applauded for what he said at the Museum of the Bible? No. Learn from his example how an antichrist is modeled.


Resources Referenced in this video:


Is Your God American?

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2010/08/is-your-god-american.html


The Liberty Bell and America's Independence from God - plus - Bells Across America - DO NOT PARTICIPATE! Yom Kippur - DO PARTICIPATE!

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2010/09/bells-across-america-do-not-participate.html


Decoding Viva la Vida, Coldplay's song & “Liberty Leading Her People” (pt 1)

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/07/decoding-viva-la-vida-coldplays-song.html


Romans 13:1-7

Matthew 16:25 For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it; but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.

2 Timothy 3:12 Indeed, all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.

Luke 6:22 Blessed are you when men hate you, and ostracize you, and insult you, and scorn your name as evil, for the sake of the Son of Man. 23 Be glad in that day and leap for joy, for behold, your reward is great in heaven. For in the same way their fathers used to treat the prophets. ... 26 Woe to you when all men speak well of you, for their fathers used to treat the false prophets in the same way.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TrumpMuseumBible.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

