How to build AKM series: Riveting Front Trunnion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(EPISODE 5)
Trying to be very thorough while also keeping video from being way too long... the continuation :) do not worry about mag fitment at this time. We will worry about that AFTER riveting the rear trunnion...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gi0tC9S27ag
Bitcoin: 3NWtjLE1nNxFZENMsVzz8iUjmHX3BDNXc8