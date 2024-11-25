BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why pick for Surgeon General, Dr. Janettte Nesheiwat needs to withdraw from consideration!
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


She has absolutely no knowledge and willful ignorance. When she said masks spread; those masks, the isolation and in fact, everything she did in New York City led to the death of millions of Americans, as Ed Dowd showed us in his book, "Cause Unknown," we will not recover from her mistakes and her unwillingness to even repent on those words from 2021. You cannot mandate healthcare! Everything that was done by these doctors who aren't scientists, led only, in Trump's task force team, by Birx, Redfield and Fauci, who literally committed exactly the same criminal fraud. When Fauci created those headlines back in 1983, I started studying for my PhD in 1988 as his lies about how the AIDS virus spread by casual contact, and then changed it back right away by.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/24/2024


Roger Stone Show every Sunday from 3-5PM EST! Listen LIVE at 770 on the AM Dial in the NY-NJ CT Area, or on http://WABCRadio.com

"Cause Unknow" book by Ed Dowd: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/cause-unknown-by-ed-dowd.html

healthnewsroger stonetruthmikovitssurgeon generalwithdrawjanette
