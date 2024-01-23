Create New Account
TEXAS SENDS IN NATIONAL GUARD TO SECURE THE BORDER AND BIDEN SAYS HE'LL IMPRISON ALL THE TROOPS
Jim Crenshaw


Jan 23, 2024


We are so screwed. Bread and Circuses while we die slowly. The Civil War II better kick off soon or we will be too outnumbered to fight it. Biden has completely gone insane as he threatens to fine and imprison the Texas National Guard troops and the Texas governor for not allowing the illegal migrants to cross the border.


Other States have now offered support to Texas by sending their own troops to the southern border as well.

Source: wil paranormal: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ZfoHG9AS9rf/

