Do NOT Mess With Your Conscience!

Friday Night Live 19 July 2024





In this podcast, we cover a range of topics including Bitcoin prices, meritocracy, challenges for small business owners, and humorous aspects of aging like ear hair growth. Discussions also touch on tech troubles, childhood trauma, coping mechanisms, societal pressures, narcissism, and personal anecdotes. We share a personal story about a son's interaction, explore astrology's influence, and engage with audience questions. The episode ends with warm wishes and an invitation for listener participation in future events, fostering a sense of community throughout our discussions.





