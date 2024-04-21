BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Police Shutdown Farage NatCon In Brussels - Assyrian Bishop Forgives Attacker World News 4/21/24
This Week's World News Report- Europe and Britain's biggest Conservative heavy hitters were set to hold a conference in Belguim when the mayor of Brussels thought that he could play god, ordering police to shut down the National Conservatism Conference featuring Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Nigel Farage, and Eric Zemmour under the pretext of “public safety.” Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, 53, was preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in west Australia’s most populous city Monday when his 16-year-old assailant ran from the congregation and attacked. He is in recovery and has issued a statement forgiving his attacker. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories!

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/police-shutdown-farage-natcon/


world newsnigel faragebrusselsnat connational conservatism conferencebishop attackedmar mari emmanualbishop emanual
